EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 7,875 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,875 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.