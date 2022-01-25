EAM Global Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,089 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 994,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 965,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 722,057 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,687.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 675,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

In other news, Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 35,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

