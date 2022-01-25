EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.