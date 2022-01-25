EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axonics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axonics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Axonics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AXNX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

