EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,171 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WK opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -180.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.40.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,000 shares of company stock worth $144,616,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

