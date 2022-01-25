EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

TFI International stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

