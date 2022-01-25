EAM Global Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.