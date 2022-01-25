EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,077 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,580 shares of company stock worth $21,141,129. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime stock opened at $205.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 312.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.71. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

