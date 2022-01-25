EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,530 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 16,480.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.