EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,252 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

