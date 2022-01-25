EAM Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 374,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $128.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

