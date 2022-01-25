EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 128,560 Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.87. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APYX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

