EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.17 Million in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRA International by 18.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 91.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 9.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the third quarter valued at $354,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of CRAI opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.43.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In other CRA International news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.