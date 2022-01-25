EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $164.76.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,350 shares of company stock valued at $19,139,958 over the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

