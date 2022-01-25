EAM Investors LLC Sells 19,189 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,189 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 803,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.