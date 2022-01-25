Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

