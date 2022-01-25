Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $192.61 on Monday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $184.84 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,632,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.