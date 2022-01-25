Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ecovyst by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ecovyst by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 207,722 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ecovyst by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 356,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

