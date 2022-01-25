Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Cut to €51.50

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €53.50 ($60.80) to €51.50 ($58.52) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Edenred from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $21.45 on Friday. Edenred has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

