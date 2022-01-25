Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from €53.50 to €51.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Edenred traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 4224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edenred currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

