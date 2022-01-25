Electronic Data Processing (LON:EDP) Trading Up 1,916.9%

Electronic Data Processing PLC (LON:EDP) was up 1,916.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.22). Approximately 4,657,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57,849% from the average daily volume of 8,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.49 ($0.06).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.24.

About Electronic Data Processing (LON:EDP)

Electronic Data Processing PLC provides computer software solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides ERP solutions for the merchanting/wholesale distribution industry, as well as e-business, application hosting, and sales intelligence solutions. It also offers hosting services, such as Software as a Service managed hosting, disaster recovery/business continuity, and online backup.

