Elekta AB (publ) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Elekta AB (publ) in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elekta AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.91. Elekta AB has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

