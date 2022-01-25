Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0428 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $11,914.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,719,019 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

