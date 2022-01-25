Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 4,130 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.50. 199,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,902,403. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

