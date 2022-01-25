Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,856. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.13. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.13.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

