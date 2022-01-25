Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) received a C$43.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$277.09.

TSE EDV traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.47. 658,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,324. The firm has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

