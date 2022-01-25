Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EDR. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.21.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$859.12 million and a PE ratio of 19.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.86. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

