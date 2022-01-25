Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

ERF opened at $10.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $5,908,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $4,262,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Enerplus by 8.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 259,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

