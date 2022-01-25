Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CFO Sells $1,087,900.00 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $107.67. 1,920,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 131,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Entergy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

