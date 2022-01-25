Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

