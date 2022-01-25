Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.
Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.
