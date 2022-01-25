Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 158,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,375,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities increased their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

