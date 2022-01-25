EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 3%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT)’s share price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 18,865,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 19,496,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price target on shares of EQTEC in a report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price target on shares of EQTEC in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get EQTEC alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £84.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.