Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $730.84 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $794.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $810.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

