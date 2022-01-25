Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 108,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,656,070 shares.The stock last traded at $6.55 and had previously closed at $6.88.

EQX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth $115,000. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

