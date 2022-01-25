Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Cut to C$91.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQGPF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.93.

Shares of EQGPF opened at $55.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

