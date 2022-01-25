Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,124,205. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.