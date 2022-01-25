Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS opened at $332.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.75 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

