Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 73.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $111,565.88 and $5,803.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.25 or 0.06678585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.