Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.28. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Shares of EEFT traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,891. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $125.09.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after buying an additional 441,810 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,566,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,892,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

