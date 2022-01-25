Evercore ISI Upgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Outperform

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

PEG opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 99,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

