Evercore ISI Upgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Outperform

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.
PEG opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.62.
In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 99,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.