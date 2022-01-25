EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 4,108.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 182.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 24,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,800. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $51.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

