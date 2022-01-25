Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE AQUA opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.