Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

XGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XGN opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

