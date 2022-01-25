Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($53.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,158.33 ($42.61).

Shares of LON EXPN traded down GBX 39 ($0.53) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,910 ($39.26). The company had a trading volume of 521,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,422.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,262.82. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($30.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($49.77). The stock has a market cap of £26.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

