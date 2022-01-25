F.N.B. Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

