FairCoin (FAIR) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. FairCoin has a total market cap of $385,481.92 and approximately $39.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001392 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00057183 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.34 or 0.00798078 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

