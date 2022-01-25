Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.