Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading Down 7.5%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 143,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 838,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$181.64 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14.

In other Falcon Oil & Gas news, Director Gregory Harold Smith bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 670,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,100.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

