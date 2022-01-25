FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report sales of $23.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 billion. FedEx posted sales of $21.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $92.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.73 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $96.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.84 billion to $99.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FDX traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $244.04. 2,030,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,500. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.24 and its 200-day moving average is $254.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.