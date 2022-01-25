Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Cut to £125 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from £128 ($172.69) to £125 ($168.65) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FERG. Societe Generale raised their target price on Ferguson from £145 ($195.63) to £190 ($256.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferguson from £122.50 ($165.27) to £155 ($209.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a £100.80 ($136.00) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ferguson from £126.40 ($170.53) to £132.60 ($178.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from £112 ($151.11) to £150 ($202.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £129.65 ($174.93).

FERG stock opened at £114.25 ($154.14) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of £123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of £111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock has a market cap of £25.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,344 ($112.57) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($184.03).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

